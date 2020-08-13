600-acre Azusa brush fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device to get the latest updates on the Ranch Fire.

EMERGENCY ALERT :



All Mt. Cove Residents are being asked to evacuate the neighborhood immediately! There is a brush fire which was reported at 2:45PM that is now actively threatening the Mt Cove Community...



There will be no incoming traffic allowed.#azusa #CityofAzusa pic.twitter.com/8UNn4JsAKO — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) August 13, 2020

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday afternoon were racing to protect a neighborhood of homes after a brush fire erupted in the foothills above Azusa.The Ranch Fire, which began about 1:30 p.m. near San Gabriel Canyon and Ranch roads, prompted Azusa police to announce the immediate evacuation of the Mountain Cove community.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.The fire spread rapidly in dry conditions, jumping from an initial estimate of 10 acres to at least 600 acres within less than three hours.While the flames were coming close to several neighborhoods, it appeared the winds were pushing the fire deeper into the Angeles National Forest, moving in a direction away from the homes.The cause of the fire is unknown.