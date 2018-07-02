Azusa murder suspect arrested in Montebello

Authorities have arrested a murder suspect wanted for killing a Glendora man in late May.Matthew Luzon Martin-Capiendo, 21, was one of four suspects charged with first-degree murder in the brutal killing of 20-year-old Julian Hamori-Andrade, who was dumped in the Azusa Canyon after being beaten.Martin-Capiendo was arrested near a movie theater in Montebello on Saturday evening, according to L.A. County Sheriff's Department detectives. He is being held at the Montebello Police Department without bail.Martin-Capiendo's arraignment was scheduled for Monday morning.The other three suspects charged in the killing are 18-year-old Hercules Balaskas, 19-year-old Jacob Hunter Elmendorf and 19-year-old Francisco Amigon.Sheriff's officials described them as acquaintances of the victim.