Azusa school district employee accused of having sexual relationship with minor

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An employee with the Azusa Unified School District is under arrest, accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.Investigators say the alleged incidents between 28-year-old Jessica Esparza and the victim began two years ago, when the victim was 16 years old.Esparza was arrested and is being charged with "lewd acts on a child."The school district has placed Esparza on administrative leave, and is cooperating with investigators.Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Beaver of the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3271.