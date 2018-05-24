Situation in Azusa has been resolved. Suspects in custody, thankfully nobody was injured- especially my officers. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) May 24, 2018

A Pomona police SWAT team was involved in a shootout and an hourslong standoff after being fired upon by a gunman Thursday morning at a home in Azusa, authorities said.The gunfire erupted shortly after 4 a.m. as officers were serving search warrants in the area of Lark Ellen Avenue and Gladstone Street, according to a Pomona Police Department spokesperson.No officers were injured in the shooting, which originated from inside the residence, the spokesperson said.Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said the officers returned fire after being fired upon.Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes during the barricade situation. Some said they heard between 20 and 30 gunshots in the exchange.Shortly after 7 a.m., Olivieri tweeted that the standoff was "resolved.""Suspects in custody, thankfully nobody was injured- especially my officers," Olivieri wrote.Authorities did not immediately disclose the number of people apprehended or their identities.