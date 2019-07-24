Baby abandoned on stranger's doorstep with note detailing domestic violence situation

ORLANDO, Florida -- Authorities in Florida are looking for a woman who abandoned a 1-day-old infant on a stranger's doorstep. Police believe she may have been in an abusive situation, but they add abandoning a baby this way is still a crime.

For some reason, Althea Brown and her family were picked by the baby boy's mother to leave him at their doorstep over the weekend.

Orlando police say detectives are looking at all of the circumstances involved, including a note neighbors say was left with the child. It describes a serious domestic violence situation between the baby's mother and father. Police don't want to discuss specifics of the note, as the mother may be in danger.

"We're not going to specifically talk about a note being part of this case," Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said. "But we are looking into all the circumstances with that."

Brown also worries that the mother is in danger, even if her baby is now safe at the hospital, thanks to neighbors who found the baby in time, wrapped in a t-shirt on the doorstep and called police.

The baby appears to be in good health, but authorities say he could have died. Other people in similar situations are encouraged to choose a safe option for the infant. Newborn babies can legally be left at any hospital or fire station with no questions asked, according to the Safe Haven law in Florida.

