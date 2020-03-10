Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash in North Hills leaves 2 other children critical, suspect in unknown condition

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A possible DUI crash in North Hills on Monday evening left a baby dead, two other children critically injured, an innocent driver hurt and the 23-year-old suspect in unknown condition, authorities said.The crash occurred in the 15200 block of Nordhoff Street at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.A white Toyota Sequoia was travelling between 60 to 80 mph and going eastbound on Nordhoff toward Sepulveda Boulevard when it swerved into incoming traffic and crashed head-on with a SUV, the LAPD said.Three children were in the Toyota -- twins between 4 to 6 months old and a child between 2 to 3 years old. All three of the young victims were hospitalized.The children suffered injuries that were initially described as moderate to serious, and one of the twins was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center in serious condition.On Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed that one of the twins died at medical center. The other two children were in critical condition.LAPD said the driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old woman, was suspected of driving under the influence and transported in unknown condition. She was not immediately identified.The driver of the SUV was also transported with minor injuries.Rain is not believed to be a factor in the crash.