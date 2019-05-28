Baby found alive with dead parents in western Michigan motel room

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Michigan -- A six-month-old baby from Michigan is recovering after being found in a motel room with her dead parents.

Authorities believe baby Skylah survived for two to three days alone.

State police identified mom and dad as Jessica Bramer from Grand Rapids and Christian Reed from Marine. Both were in their late 20s.

Autopsies were performed Saturday, but their cause of death is still being determined.

Investigators and family confirm that drug paraphernalia was found inside the room, but it will take at least a month for toxicology results.

At this time, there's no indication of foul play.

WOOD-TV tried to talk to motel staff to learn if anyone saw anything or heard the baby crying, but they refused to answer any questions.

The bodies were found shortly before noon on Friday when police were called for a welfare check. Baby Skylah was taken to the hospital, dehydrated and in critical condition.

According to family, the couple has been in and out of jail and were staying with the baby at the motel for roughly a week.
