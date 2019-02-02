Baby found safe after being left in SUV stolen from Marina del Rey parking lot; suspect at large

A woman's SUV was stolen after she left her 20-month-old child inside the parked vehicle and went into a store in Marina Del Rey, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A missing baby was found safe Saturday afternoon in Venice, almost three hours after the 20-month-old's mother left the child inside her parked SUV that was later stolen in Marina del Rey, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Maxella Avenue, where the mother said she came out of the DSW shoe store after about 17 minutes and realized the SUV and her baby were missing, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

LAPD officers responded to the scene and launched a search for the silver 2017 Honda CR-V with California license plate No. 7YWP809.

The infant and SUV were found shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and Lincoln Boulevard. The child was crying but appeared unharmed, police said.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a white or Hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, wearing a black jacket and dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information about the kidnapper's whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Pacific Division at (310) 482-6334 or 911. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
