WANTED in connection with the earlier Amber Alert. He stole this Honda CRV with a 20 month old inside & later abandoned the car in the area of Lincoln & Lake in Venice. Described as Male White or Hispanic, 30-40 years, 5’10”, 180 lbs. Any info contact LAPD Pacific 310-482-6334 pic.twitter.com/FV5xlCOr0Q — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 3, 2019

A missing baby boy was found safe Saturday afternoon in Venice, almost three hours after the 20-month-old's mother left the child inside her parked SUV that was then stolen in Marina del Rey, authorities said.The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Maxella Avenue, where the mother said she came out of the DSW shoe store after about 15 minutes and realized the SUV and her baby were missing, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.LAPD officers responded to the scene and launched a search for the silver 2017 Honda CR-V with California license plate No. 7YWP809.Two LAPD officers spotted the idling SUV, with the boy alone inside, shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and Lincoln Boulevard. The child was crying but appeared unharmed, police said."It was a great feeling, being a parent myself," Officer Frank Wursthorn said at a news conference. "I was glad to see the child was safe and that we could help protect that child, get him back home safely."The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a white or Hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, wearing a black jacket and dark pants, police said. He was possibly recorded on surveillance video that was released by authorities in an effort to identify him.Anyone with information about the kidnapper's whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Pacific Division at (310) 482-6334 or 911. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.