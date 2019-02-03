Baby found safe after being left in SUV stolen from Marina del Rey parking lot; suspect at large

EMBED </>More Videos

A missing baby was found safe in Venice, almost three hours after the 20-month-old's mother left the child inside her parked SUV that was later stolen.

By and ABC7.com staff
MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A missing baby boy was found safe Saturday afternoon in Venice, almost three hours after the 20-month-old's mother left the child inside her parked SUV that was then stolen in Marina del Rey, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Maxella Avenue, where the mother said she came out of the DSW shoe store after about 15 minutes and realized the SUV and her baby were missing, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

LAPD officers responded to the scene and launched a search for the silver 2017 Honda CR-V with California license plate No. 7YWP809.

Two LAPD officers spotted the idling SUV, with the boy alone inside, shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and Lincoln Boulevard. The child was crying but appeared unharmed, police said.

"It was a great feeling, being a parent myself," Officer Frank Wursthorn said at a news conference. "I was glad to see the child was safe and that we could help protect that child, get him back home safely."

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a white or Hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, wearing a black jacket and dark pants, police said. He was possibly recorded on surveillance video that was released by authorities in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about the kidnapper's whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Pacific Division at (310) 482-6334 or 911. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingkidnapbabyparentingbabieslapdlos angeles police departmentMarina Del ReyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Super Bowl Sunday to see scattered showers across SoCal
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
Ex-LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King dies at 57
VIDEO: Crew races to clear debris from raging Lake Elsinore flood canal
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Court papers: Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Show More
Evacuation orders downgraded in Holy Fire burn areas
Evacuation orders lifted for Trabuco Creek residents in OC
VIDEO: Flooded streets leave some motorists stranded in NoHo
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery
More News