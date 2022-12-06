Inglewood police questioning father after missing baby's body found in Long Beach

A father is in custody after a baby was found dead in shallow water in Long Beach area.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a father after a baby girl was found dead in shallow water in Long Beach area.

Inglewood police were contacted about a missing child after a father picked up his two children in Long Beach and then showed up to a family home in Inglewood with only one child.

Police investigated the missing child and found the body in water in Long Beach Monday.

The girl was just over one year old. Family members told Eyewitness News her name was Leilani Dream Burley.

