8-month old girl, man and woman found dead in Rialto home, police say

An 8-month-old girl, a man and a woman have been found dead inside a Rialto home, authorities announced Friday.

The grim discovery was made about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 200 block of East South Street, according to a statement from the Rialto Police Department.

A person, who was not publicly identified, "found the front door open with what appeared to be a deceased female on the couch," the statement said. Officers responded minute later and found the three bodies in the living room.

The deceased adults were identified by authorities as Larissa Vissering, 34 and Nicholas Scott, 36. The child's name was not released. All three were Rialto residents.

"The bodies appeared to have been deceased for several days due to body decomposition," the news release said. Detectives found no signs of physical trauma on any of the three individuals.

The causes of death were not immediately known. Autopsies are pending by the San Bernardino County sheriff's Coroner's Division.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
