Baby, mom found after leaving Community Prisoner Mother Program in Pomona

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities say a 5-month-old baby was found safe after the mom walked away with the child from a prisoner-mother reentry program in Pomona Saturday morning.

Christa Ann Marie Ramirez left the facility, where she was serving a portion of a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery, around 10:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Ramirez was scheduled to be released on parole in December.

Authorities say Ramirez was found around 5:30 p.m. with her boyfriend in Pico Rivera. The child was also found, and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services determined the boy will stay with relatives.
The Community Prisoner Mother Program is a community-based facility with 24 beds that provides substance abuse treatment for non-violent female offenders, who are either pregnant or have two or less children under the age of six living with them at the facility.

Ramirez was taken into custody and transported to the California Institution for Women.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countyjailmother chargedescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
COVID-19: LA County extends 'safer at home' order
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Coronavirus: Thousands show up for food giveaways in SoCal
Coronavirus: LA County health official discusses latest data on COVID-19
COVID-19: Santa Cruz police issue tickets for restriction violations
How to set up a will, other legal documents without a lawyer
Show More
Considering mortgage relief? Realtors suggest homeowners evaluate options
Lakewood vet asks for cards to celebrate 105th birthday
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 456 new COVID-19 cases
Some doctors moving away from ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News