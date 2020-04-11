Baby, mom found after leaving Community Prisoner Mother Program in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities say a 5-month-old baby was found safe after the mom walked away with the child from a prisoner-mother reentry program in Pomona Saturday morning.Christa Ann Marie Ramirez left the facility, where she was serving a portion of a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery, around 10:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Ramirez was scheduled to be released on parole in December.Authorities say Ramirez was found around 5:30 p.m. with her boyfriend in Pico Rivera. The child was also found, and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services determined the boy will stay with relatives.The Community Prisoner Mother Program is a community-based facility with 24 beds that provides substance abuse treatment for non-violent female offenders, who are either pregnant or have two or less children under the age of six living with them at the facility.Ramirez was taken into custody and transported to the California Institution for Women.