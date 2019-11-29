Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life

MADISON, Wisconsin -- A sleeping toddler is lucky to be alive after a bullet fired into her Wisconsin home was stopped in her Baby Shark stuffed animal.

Aziyah was sound asleep Sunday night after playing with her stuffed animals when shots broke out.

Investigators later said a bullet hit a gutter and traveled into Aziyah's room when it was stopped by a baby shark toy -- barely missing the toddler.

"If the bullet would've came just a couple more inches, it could've targeted her," her mother said. "It was really God. He really had my baby wrapped."

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting.
