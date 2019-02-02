20-month old baby taken, SUV stolen after mother leaves child in vehicle outside Marina del Rey store

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman's SUV was stolen after she left her 20-month-old child inside the parked vehicle and went into a store in Marina Del Rey, authorities said.

A woman's SUV was stolen Saturday afternoon after she left her 20-month-old child inside the parked vehicle and went into a store in Marina del Rey, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Maxella Avenue, where the mother said she came out of the store after about 17 minutes to find the SUV and her baby missing, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

LAPD officers responded to the scene and launched a search for the vehicle, described as silver with license plate No. 7YWP809.

The suspect being sought is a white or Hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 185 pounds, swearing a black jacket and dark pants, police said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
SoCal storm drenches region with torrential rain
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
VIDEO: Crew races to clear debris from raging Lake Elsinore flood canal
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
Trabuco Creek residents in OC under mandatory evacuation
Show More
VIDEO: Flooded streets leave some motorists stranded in NoHo
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Torrent of water tears through Challenger Park in Simi Valley: VIDEO
VIDEO: Ballona Creek rages through Culver City
More News