A woman's SUV was stolen Saturday afternoon after she left her 20-month-old child inside the parked vehicle and went into a store in Marina del Rey, authorities said.The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Maxella Avenue, where the mother said she came out of the store after about 17 minutes to find the SUV and her baby missing, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.LAPD officers responded to the scene and launched a search for the vehicle, described as silver with license plate No. 7YWP809.The suspect being sought is a white or Hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 185 pounds, swearing a black jacket and dark pants, police said.