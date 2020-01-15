Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you

You still can't get your hands on a toy Baby Yoda, but there's a solution: build your own.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

Fans will have to stuff The Child themselves -- but Baby Yoda, it will be.



The "Star Wars" character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda, whose official name is The Child, a secret, they didn't tell toy companies about it.

That led to the lapse we're in now, where we've fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven't been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by announcing toys and allowing fans to pre-order them.

Those won't ship until April or May.

It's not clear if the Build-A-Bear version will be available before then.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneybeardisney+ streaming servicestar warstoys
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News