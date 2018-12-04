Baby's ashes stolen in burglary at Houston home

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby's ashes stolen during robbery at West University Place home

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A mother wants to send a message to the strangers who broke into her family's home; What they took was irreplaceable.

"Please. Please. Return it. Give it to somebody else. Turn it into the police department," Siobahn Gracely pleaded.

Her family's home in the 2700 block of Robinhood in West University Place was burglarized on Saturday.

Burglars ransacked the home, and among the things taken was a white box containing her son's ashes. He died as an infant, and the box had never been opened.

"We place so much value on those ashes and we would really love to have them returned to us," Gracely said.

The crooks may have thought there was jewelry inside, but once they realize otherwise, Gracely thinks they'll throw away everything. The box has a teddy bear on top. The funeral home told Gracely the ashes are in a small bag inside.

"Hopefully, hopefully someone will see it. You do hear stories of these ashes found and returned," Gracely said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West University Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberychild deathmotherhoodTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
George HW Bush funeral: How, when to watch
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Academy opening movies museum in 2019
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
San Bernardino County holds public meeting for ICE, law enforcement interactions
Father of 4-year-old South LA girl charged in her death
Show More
Mountain High marks opening day with new way to make snow
Avenatti not running for president in 2020
LA OKs plan to reduce restaurant straw use
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute Pres. Bush's casket
More News