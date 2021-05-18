the bachelorette

Meet the men vying for Katie Thurston's heart on season 17 of 'The Bachelorette'

29 charming men (and one mystery box) will join Thurston on her romantic journey when season 17 starts June 7, 2021 on ABC!
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

1st look at 'Bachelorette' cast for Katie's season

Katie Thurston is kicking off a summer of romance on season 17 of "The Bachelorette," and she has 29 eligible men, and one unidentified suitor in a mystery box, vying for her heart.

After appearing on the historic 25th season of "The Bachelor," Thurston instantly became a fan favorite after her buzzworthy limo entrance. The 30-year-old Washington native continued to be a leading voice in the house as she stood up against bullying and negativity throughout the season.

The season 17 contestants range from ages 25 to 36. Prior to the premiere, fans can get acquainted with the contestants via The Bachelorette's Instagram page, where the show is posting fun facts about the men. A mystery box represents the final contestant in the running for Thurston's heart, which fans can see in the season promo.


Meet the 30 eligible men vying for Thurston's heart on season 17 of "The Bachelorette"


  • Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA
  • Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA
  • Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria
  • Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA
  • Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY
  • Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, ON, Canada
  • Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA
  • Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA
  • Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN
  • Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA
  • David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN
  • Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC
  • Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA
  • Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ
  • Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, TX
  • Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ
  • John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA
  • Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL
  • Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD
  • Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL
  • Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX
  • Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR
  • Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, NV
  • Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, OH
  • Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA
  • Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX
  • Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA
  • Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, GA
  • Mystery Box


After the first evening, 23 lucky bachelors will continue their journey with Thurston.

Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host this season and guide Thurston through the romantic journey of a lifetime.

Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisionthe bacheloretteabcotrcbachelorettereality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
THE BACHELORETTE
Meet the cast of Michelle Young's season of 'The Bachelorette'
Wells Adams: 'I finally got my shot' to guest host 'BIP'
Guest host Tituss Burgess dishes on 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama
Wells Adams on 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama and his desire to host
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News