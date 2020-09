Back-to-back earthquakes hit the Coachella Valley

EMBED >More News Videos What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two small earthquakes were recorded this morning in the Coachella Valley, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.A temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 was reported at 10:10 a.m. about six miles east of Desert Hot Springs. It was preceded by a 3.0 magnitude quake about three minutes earlier nearby, according to the USGS.No damage was immediately reported.The Inland Empire saw at least two other small earthquakes this week, including a 3.2-magnitude quake near Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday and a 3.4-magnitude quake near Lake Elsinore on Monday.Also, a larger 4.5-magnitude temblor struck the San Gabriel Valley last Friday , with widespread shaking felt across the Southland.