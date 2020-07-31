BREAKING NEWS
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Education
Back to school: Share your experience
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
back to school
covid 19 pandemic
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire burning near Chatsworth threatening at least 1 home
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Immigration attorney pledges to help father, son selling flowers in Boyle Heights
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Show More
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
Backlog of COVID-19 testing likely causing false dip in OC case rate
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News