Drive-thru school supply event kicks off virtual school year for students, parents in Orange County

Back to school means preparing for distance learning for students, parents and teachers in Orange County schools.
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A big distribution event took place in Orange County to make sure parents and students are prepared to start the school year with distance learning.

It's the first day of school for the Buena Park School District, and the staff wants to make sure kids are prepared. There was excitement in the air outside Corey Elementary School Tuesday as teachers and administrators welcomed families with a drive-thru supply event.

The school is providing an iPad and other supplies needed for home learning. And with all the stress, anxiety and uncertainty from the pandemic, the staff did everything they could to give families the confidence they need for a new school year.

The school's principal, Laronda Ortega, says the main concern she's heard from parents is finding balance at home as they try to meet all their student's needs and requirements; that's why they've come up with an instructional plan to have students work both independently and as a group through Zoom.

"You can see that they all rallied around to make a personal connection with kids today, even though we're starting in a virtual environment, and we're not able to open the school physically," said Ortega. "So I'm starting the year off very grateful and hopeful that our parents will see that we've done a lot of hard work over the summer to provide them with the best virtual, distance learning opportunity."

And everyone at Corey Elementary started that connection on Tuesday, hoping to kick things off on a positive note.

For the latest news on back to school and educational resources, visit abc7.com/backtoschool.
