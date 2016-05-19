Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert

In this May 19, 2016 file photo, the Backstreet Boys perform at the 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert held at The Novo by Microsoft, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

THACKERSVILLE, Okla. --
At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within four miles of the casino.

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-80 mph (113-128 kph) winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.
