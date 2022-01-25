entertainment

Bad Bunny set to perform at SoFi Stadium as part of newly-announced stadium tour

Bad Bunny shattered records for his current arena tour with the most tickets sold on its first day of sales.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bad Bunny is upgrading from arenas to stadiums.

The Puerto Rican rapper announced a new stadium tour on Monday featuring a stop in Los Angeles. The reggaetón star will perform at SoFi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.





"The World's Hottest Tour" features 29 more dates at stadiums across the U.S. and Latin America in addition to his North American arena tour.

The tour news was followed with an Instagram post sharing that Bad Bunny also has new music in the works.

Pre-sale go on sale Wednesday, but you may want to start preparing now.

Bad Bunny shattered records for his current arena tour with the most tickets sold on its first day of sales, according to Ticketmaster.

