Bad Bunny set to perform at SoFi Stadium as part of newly-announced stadium tour

JUST ANNOUNCED: @sanbenito is bringing his #WORLDSHOTTESTTOUR with very special guest @diplo to #SoFiStadium on Friday, September 30! Boletos a la venta this Friday, January 28 at 12PM. ¡Nos Vemos! Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/wZ2mlF9lvL — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) January 24, 2022

Good news for fans of Bad Bunny.@sanbenito announced his first stadium tour today, "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour." Here in L.A., he'll play @SoFiStadium on 9/30. For information on other cities, head to https://t.co/rdATidJd02 — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) January 24, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bad Bunny is upgrading from arenas to stadiums.The Puerto Rican rapper announced a new stadium tour on Monday featuring a stop in Los Angeles. The reggaetón star will perform at SoFi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30."The World's Hottest Tour" features 29 more dates at stadiums across the U.S. and Latin America in addition to his North American arena tour.The tour news was followed with an Instagram post sharing that Bad Bunny also has new music in the works.Pre-sale go on sale Wednesday, but you may want to start preparing now.Bad Bunny shattered records for his current arena tour with the most tickets sold on its first day of sales, according to Ticketmaster.