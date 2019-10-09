Bag-head bandit tries, fails to rob NY convenience store

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (KABC) -- A man wearing bags over his head, body and hand stormed into a convenience store and tried to demand cash - but was chased away by the clerk.Surveillance video shows the suspect burst into a 7-11 in Niagara Falls, NY wearing a brightly colored bag on his head.His hand is wrapped and he acts as if he is pointing a weapon.But the clerk isn't having it.He refuses to turn over cash and chases the bag-headed bandit out the door.Police say a suspect matching his description tried to hold up two other locations recently.They're still trying to find him.