Bag-head bandit tries, fails to rob NY convenience store

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (KABC) -- A man wearing bags over his head, body and hand stormed into a convenience store and tried to demand cash - but was chased away by the clerk.
Surveillance video shows the suspect burst into a 7-11 in Niagara Falls, NY wearing a brightly colored bag on his head.
His hand is wrapped and he acts as if he is pointing a weapon.
But the clerk isn't having it.
He refuses to turn over cash and chases the bag-headed bandit out the door.
Police say a suspect matching his description tried to hold up two other locations recently.
They're still trying to find him.
