SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Bail was denied for the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was killed when a device exploded in her Aliso Viejo business.
Stephen Beal stood before a federal court judge in Santa Ana on Monday as his public defender asked the judge to consider releasing him on $100,000 bond, arguing Beal is not a flight risk.
His daughter was also in court, hoping to sign a bond to get him released from jail.
The 59-year-old actor was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing an unregistered destructive device. He has not been charged in connection with the blast that killed 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak inside her day spa.
According to a criminal complaint, Krajnyak was killed when a box she opened exploded. Following the explosion, Beal's Long Beach home was searched in connection to the crime when he was arrested for the unrelated charge.
Federal prosecutors told the court "the danger to the community is his knowledge." FBI agents seized two improvised explosive devices from his home.
Prosecutors believe Beal made inconsistent statements to authorities and poses a threat to the community given his mental health history - he suffered hallucinations in 2004.
The defense said Beal receives disability for lead poisoning and requires treatment, but does not pose a danger.
Beal and Krajnyak were business partners and dated until recently. His arrest came as a shock to his former agent and friend, Dr. Melissa Caudle.
"He's helped me personally. He's helped my daughter personally. We've remained friends. I talked to him two weeks ago. He was fine. He was happy," she said.
Caudle, who wrote a novel saga series called "The Keystroke Killer," said she cast Beal as Professor Faust, who helped develop a weapon of mass destruction called Project Dimension. Caudle said she believes Beal will be vindicated.
It was the first time the public learned about Beal's lead poisoning. In 2008, his wife died after falling down stairs while moving furniture with her husband. According to the coroner's report, chronic lead intoxication was noted as a factor. It's unclear how the couple suffered lead intoxication.
Statements Beal made during that time, as well as during his most recent investigation, have been inconsistent, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors also noted that Beal said he wasn't there when his wife fell down the stairs.
Those inconsistent statements, as well as other factors mentioned during the hearing was why the judge chose to deny Beal bail.
His next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.