LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A federal judge denied a bail request by a Riverside County man accused of being part of a Southern California-based white nationalist group that allegedly incited violence at political rallies.
Aaron Eason, 38, of Anza, is accused of being part of the Rise Above Movement, a group tied to violence at political rallies across the country, including last year in Charlottesville.
Four members of the group have been indicted for conspiracy in connection with violence at 2017 rallies in Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino.
Eason had asked for bail while awaiting trial.
A friend of Eason had filed papers in court to support the bail request, denying that Eason is a racist or a member of the Rise Above Movement. The woman wrote that Eason attended at least one of the rallies by invitation in the role of peacekeeper.
One of the other defendants - Tyler Laube, 22, of Redondo Beach - pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to violate the federal riots act. In a plea agreement, Laube admitted to being associated with RAM, attending a "combat-training event" in San Clemente and assaulting counter-protesters and others at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Huntington Beach in March 2017.
City News Service contributed to this report.