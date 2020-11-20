42-year-old mother severely injured after hit-and-run crash caught on video in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- Bakersfield police are looking for three suspects involved in a violent hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 42-year-old mother.

Surveillance video from Oct. 7 shows Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez walking toward her van when an out-of-control BMW crashed into the back of the van, sending her flying through the air.

Footage also shows four people exited the car looking stunned, before grabbing their belongings and simply walking away.

Gomez's daughter says her mother suffered a fractured leg, but she is still traumatized from the impact of the crash and is using crutches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashhit and runwoman injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Consumer watchdog slams Newsom over COVID hypocrisy
GA sec of state certifies election results, making Biden victory official
Show More
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
CA unemployment agency is putting millions at risk of fraud: Audit
Most Central CA sheriffs say they won't enforce state curfew
Tyson suspends managers who allegedly bet on workers getting COVID
Video shows rapper with flamethrower atop NYC bus
More TOP STORIES News