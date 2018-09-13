BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) --One of five victims killed in the Bakersfield shootings was identified Thursday after a gunman went on a rampage in Kern County, killing his wife and four others before turning the gun on himself.
Six people were killed in two separate but related shootings on Wednesday. The suspect is among the six fatalities, killing himself after being confronted by a sheriff's deputy, officials said.
Family members told KERO-TV that one of the victims killed was 32-year-old Laura Garcia. Family described Garcia as a loving mother who will be missed by all who knew her.
#BREAKING: This is 32-year-old Laura Garcia. She and her father were killed at their family’s home on Breckenridge Road after a gunman killed his wife and two others in southeast Bakersfield.— Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) September 13, 2018
We’re told she was a loving mother will be missed by all who knew her. @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/Ba84DHXNzs
The incident was first reported around 5:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a trucking business on a report of shots fired.
Apparently a husband and wife showed up at the business and confronted someone there, and the husband shot and killed that person, police said. He then turned and shot and killed his wife, officials said.
Another person then showed up. The husband shot at him and then chased him around the building to the front of Bear Mountain sporting goods store and killed him there.
The husband - the suspect in the shootings - then drove to a residential home on Breckenridge Road, and shot two more people. According to KERO, the two killed at this home were Garcia and her father.
The suspect then went to Fillmore Avenue, where he hijacked a vehicle. A woman and child in the vehicle escaped safely.
The suspect drove down Edison Highway, where a deputy saw the suspect and confronted him. The suspect then shot himself in the chest and died at the scene. The deputy did not fire in the confrontation.
Authorities said the entire shooting took place within 15 minutes.
It's unclear to investigators how all the victims may be connected in the case.
Officials are executing search warrants at multiple locations and interviewing at least 30 witnesses.
ABC News contributed to this report.