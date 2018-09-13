BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) --A gunman and the five victims killed in the Bakersfield shootings were identified Thursday after the shooter went on a rampage in Kern County, killing his ex-wife and four others before turning the gun on himself.
Six people were killed in two separate but related shootings on Wednesday. The suspect is among the six fatalities, killing himself after being confronted by a sheriff's deputy, officials said.
At a Thursday morning press conference, Sheriff Donny Youngblood identified the gunman as 54-year-old Javier Casarez, who used a .50-caliber handgun in the shooting spree.
According to the sheriff, Cazarez's his ex-wife, 45-year-old Petra Maribel Bolanos De Casarez, was among the victims. Court records show their divorce was finalized in April. Youngblood said she had recently filed for some sort of change in the filing. They had three children together.
The deadly series of events was first reported around 5:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a trucking company on a report of shots fired.
BODYCAM VIDEO: Deputy confronts gunman in deadly Bakersfield shooting spree
Casarez's estranged wife and 50-year-old Manuel Contreras were shot by Javier Casarez after the gunman confronted Contreras at the business. Casarez then chased 50-year-old Antonio Valadez from that scene and killed him in front of a sporting goods store. The shooter then went to a residence and killed 32-year-old Laura Garcia and her father, 57-year-old Eliseo.
The daughter may have been shot when she tied to intervene, investigators said.
Family members described Garcia as a loving mother of four who will be missed by all who knew her. KERO-TV also identified Garcia's father, self-employed truck driver Eliseo Garcia, as another victim. The station said family members described him as a husband, father and grandfather.
MORE: 6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say
The suspect then went to Fillmore Avenue, where he hijacked a vehicle. A woman and child in the vehicle escaped safely.
The suspect drove down Edison Highway to a friend's business, where a deputy saw the suspect and confronted him. The suspect then shot himself in the chest and died at the scene. The deputy did not fire in the confrontation.
At the press conference, Youngblood released body-camera footage that shows the armed deputy approaching Casarez before the suicide.
"Put the gun down," the deputy is heard repeating at least four times. Casarez then pulls the trigger.
Authorities said all of the killings took place within a span of 30 minutes.
It's unclear to investigators how all the victims may be connected in the case.
Officials were executing search warrants at multiple locations and interviewing at least 30 witnesses.
ABC News contributed to this report.