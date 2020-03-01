6-year-old boy, father wounded after shooting in Baldwin Hills area: LAPD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 6-year-old and his father were injured in a shooting Saturday evening in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles, police say.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. near Somerset and Santo Tomas drives, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Police said the victims were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

