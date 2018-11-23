Baldwin Hills stabbing: Female suspect sought in man's killing

Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man during an argument in a Crenshaw alleyway on Thanksgiving Day.

CRENSHAW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are on the hunt for a female suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man during an argument in a Baldwin Hills alleyway on Thanksgiving Day.

Los Angeles police responded to the alley behind the 4000 block of S. Nicolet Avenue at about 7 p.m. Thursday and found the man with stab wounds.

The victim, who was in his early 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the stabbing happened during an argument between the victim and a female suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.

A description of the suspect was not released. She remains outstanding, authorities said.

The incident is not believed to be gang related but an investigation is ongoing.
