10 Freeway crash: All EB lanes closed in Baldwin Park after semi-truck overturns, erupts in flames

Baldwin Park: EB I-10 past I-605 all lanes blocked due to overturned big rig on fire. Also NB I-605 connector to EB I-10 closed. Duration unknown. #bigrigfire https://t.co/O37Qesrybo pic.twitter.com/mCsvFMyr5k — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 30, 2020

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A semi-truck crashed and overturned onto its side Thursday afternoon in Baldwin Park, spilling diesel fuel onto the 10 Freeway and prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes at the 605 Freeway interchange.Whether anyone was injured in the incident was not immediately clear.Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, but eastbound traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clean up the 25 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the freeway. Westbound lanes remained open.It was unclear how long it would take to remove the jackknifed big rig from the freeway and reopen all lanes.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.