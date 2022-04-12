Special van belonging to Baldwin Park pastor's family of 10 found days after theft outside church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11732568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family of 10 is desperately pleading for the public's help in hunting down their specially outfitted passenger van after it was stolen from in front of their home.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Baldwin Park church pastor and his family of 10 have found their specially outfitted passenger van, days after it was stolen from in front of their home on church property.The specially-outfitted van was stolen on the property of Apostolic Worship Epicenter Church, where the Barbosa family are church leaders.Even though their vehicle was found and returned, they discovered that it had been vandalized."My first reaction was relief, and the second thing was what kind of condition is it in?" said Michelle Barbosa. "So we know how to proceed from there?"Major parts of the engine are gone, just part of the long list of damage. But for George Barbosa and his big family, with eight children ranging in age from 17 to 10 months old, they are just grateful their specially outfitted 15-passenger van has been found.The large vehicle is vital to their large family."We go to doctors' appointments, therapy appointments, you know, there's just so many things that we use our van for," Barbosa said. "Having two children with autism, having a daughter with hydrocephalus, there's so much things that we need our van for."The family's 2015 Ford Transit was parked between the church and the family's home, just inches away from their kitchen table where they were eating Thursday. They had left it running after the battery died and AAA jumped it.That's then the car thief struck. They are now warning others to play it safe."Don't take that chance," Barbosa added. "Make sure that you are always alert and aware take. And just to take that extra step for your safety," Barbosa said.The van has extensive interior and exterior damage, and at this point, they don't know if it can be repaired.In the meantime, the search continues for the suspect.