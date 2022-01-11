Two women dead after house fire breaks out in Baldwin Park

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two women were declared dead after a house fire in Baldwin Park and investigators are looking to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire was reported in the 14700 block of Clark Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters and Baldwin Park police officers found two women unconscious inside the home. Both women died at the scene.

Fire officials say a third person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the house fire.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are helping the Baldwin Park Police Department with the death investigation. Neither of the victims have been identified but the sheriff's department says one of the women was in her 50s, the other in her 80s, and both lived in the home.

Los Angeles County Fire Department arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, it's unknown if the fire was intentional or accidental, according to authorities.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.

