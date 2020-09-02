Shooting at Kaiser hospital parking lot in Baldwin Park leaves 1 in unknown condition, prompts lockdown, authorities say

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting outside a hospital in Baldwin Park on Wednesday morning left one person wounded and prompted a lockdown of the facility, authorities said.

The incident occurred in a small parking lot at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center in the 1000 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim "self-transported" to a different hospital in unknown condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

The shooter was at large, authorities said. No description of a suspect was immediately available.

Baldwin Park police officers were seen in a nearby flood-control channel as part of the apparent search for the shooter.

Authorities are expected to provide more information at a morning news conference at the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baldwin parklos angeles countykaiser permanenteshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
Torrance man says he was accused of abducting grandson due to skin tone
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives COVID-19, reopening update
OC schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under color-coded plan
Criminal charges loom amid 1-year anniversary of Conception boat fire
Show More
Disney announces season 2 premiere date for 'Mandalorian'
Security, doorbell videos capture Dijon Kizzee shooting
Nike is launching its first maternity collection
California could lose political power with new census
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
More TOP STORIES News