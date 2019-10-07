Baldwin Park man arrested for deadly Pasadena hit-and-run and DUI

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested a Baldwin Park man they say was drunk and unlicensed when driving a pickup that fatally struck a pedestrian in Pasadena and fled the scene.

It happened on Colorado Boulevard near Los Robles Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The road was shut down for hours for the investigation.

The man had been walking in the area when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver was in a gray pickup truck.

Officers searched the area and found a truck that matched the description in an underground parking structure about four blocks away.

They arrested Higinio Arceo, 41, of Baldwin Park for vehicular manslaughter, DUI and driving while unlicensed.
