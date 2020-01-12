Baldwin Park shooting leaves one man dead, second injured

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was pronounced dead on scene and a second victim was transported to a hospital after deputies responded to a shooting in Baldwin Park.The fatal shooting happened in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard Saturday after 6 p.m.Los Angeles County Sheriff's were assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call "LA Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-8477.