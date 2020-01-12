BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was pronounced dead on scene and a second victim was transported to a hospital after deputies responded to a shooting in Baldwin Park.
The fatal shooting happened in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard Saturday after 6 p.m.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's were assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call "LA Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-8477.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Baldwin Park shooting leaves one man dead, second injured
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News