All Good News

Murrieta ballerina gets chance of a lifetime to dance on world stage

By
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- After years of hard work, a teen from Murrieta is finally realizing her dream to dance in a world famous competition.

Keara Nichols is reaching a new height.

The 16 year old was just accepted to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne competition in Switzerland next month.

"I was extremely excited and extremely grateful, and it was like a big dream come true," Nichols said.

She's the first dancer from Murrieta to ever make it to this competition.

"Everyone was just in shock and we were beyond excited," said Alyssa Chavez, a co-owner at the Academy of Ballet Arts.

"There were 84 dancers from the entire world invited and only six girls from the United States," Chavez added.

Nichols began dancing when she was just 5 years old.

"It just makes me feel free," she said.

Nichols has done her most rigorous training for the past few years, with the Academy of Ballet Arts in Murrieta

"I'm at the studio all day - sometimes I'm here like 9 in the morning until 9 at night," Nichols said.

Jose Chavez is also a co-owner at the Academy of Ballet Arts, and he says her success is a result of drive and dedication.

"The number one thing that makes Keara, Keara, is her desire. She'll physically fall over and faint, which she has, before she quits," Chavez said.

Nichols will compete against other 15 to 18 year olds, and it will be her first trip to Europe.

Alyssa Chavez says it's much more than just a chance to win a gold medal.

"It's an opportunity for the dancers to be connected with directors from all over the world," she said.

Keara's dream is to one day dance professionally with a ballet company.

And she says her parents gave her sage advice on staying in the moment.

"They don't want me to stress over anything or put too much pressure on myself," Nichols said. "So, I can just enjoy the entire experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmurrietatemeculariverside countycompetitiondanceballetall good news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
East L.A. neighborhood organizes birthday surprise for fourth grader
16-year-old singer livestreams front yard concerts
You can create Disney Magic at home
Small business offers free sing-alongs during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News