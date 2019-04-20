Bank robbery suspect dies after short pursuit leads to crash, standoff in Rancho Santa Margarita

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A standoff ended with a bank robbery suspect dead after he led authorities on a short chase and barricaded himself in a car in Rancho Santa Margarita Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.The suspect is believed to have robbed a bank in Dana Point at approximately 3:40 p.m. and led deputies on a short pursuit before crashing -- smashing into a parked car -- and barricading himself at the intersection of Avenida de las Banderas and Avenida Empresa.The suspect had initially lost track of authorities during the pursuit before being located in Mission Viejo and possibly firing shots, according to the sheriff's department.SWAT was called to the scene as the suspect refused to exit the white pickup truck.Aerial footage showed authorities approach the vehicle and pull the suspect out of the vehicle, ending the standoff.Authorities said the suspect was dead inside his vehicle, but have not released details on how the man died.Investigators are trying to determine whether the suspect is the so-called "Leatherface Bandit," a masked gunman wanted in connection with three other Orange County bank robberies.