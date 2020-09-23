Video: Shooting outside Venice bar leaves man, woman injured

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman were hurt after being shot during a chaotic fight that was caught on camera outside a bar in Venice.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. outside Cabo Cantina on Washington Boulevard.
Both victims ended up at the hospital and are expected to be OK.
Police say they're still looking for three men spotted running from the scene.
