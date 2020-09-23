Video: Shooting outside Venice bar leaves man, woman injured

Police say they're still looking for three men spotted running from the scene.
VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman were hurt after being shot during a chaotic fight that was caught on camera outside a bar in Venice.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. outside Cabo Cantina on Washington Boulevard.

Both victims ended up at the hospital and are expected to be OK.

