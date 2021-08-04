Politics

Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID concerns: NYT

In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Massachusetts -- Former President Barack Obama has "significantly scaled back" his 60th birthday party due to the rising coronavirus cases, the New York Times reports.

A spokesperson says the event will now include only family and close friends.

Hundreds of former Obama Administration officials, celebrities and democratic donors had been planning to attend the party on Martha's Vineyard on Saturday.
