Filmmaker Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' opens with $162 million, the biggest debut for a female director

LOS ANGELES -- The dual openings of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" smashed all box office expectations. The "Barbenheimer" phenomenon is the fourth-biggest weekend of all time at the domestic box office.

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig's female-fueled "Barbie" led the way, opening to $162 million in North America, well above projections. It's the biggest debut for a female director.

Gerwig has earned three Oscar nominations - for writing "Little Women," and for both writing and directing "Lady Bird." She's put both the writing and directing hats on again for what's turning out to be the summer's biggest movie.

Gerwig came into the colorful "Barbie" world during a dark time, COVID-19 lockdown. While she worked on the script, Gerwig says she wondered if, and when, audiences would be able to actually come back to movie theaters.

"But I thought, well, if they do, let's make the biggest, craziest, wildest ride that also gives people a big hug and tells them, you're good enough. You're OK," said Gerwig. "I wanted it to be this sort of joy ride, but also of just pleasure, and fun and dazzling. And then also just this deep feeling of touching people's core."

Gerwig knew she was on to something when she saw the emotional reaction - from her crew.

"I was looking over and like the grip and the gaffer and the focus puller, everyone was just weeping," said Gerwig. "And I just thought, yeah, if we feel it, maybe other people will feel it."

Gerwig says from the very beginning, she and her partner and co-writer Noah Baumbach knew Margot Robbie was their Barbie. But what about Ken?

'Honestly, we wrote it for Ryan too. And I never could imagine anyone else doing it," said Gerwig. "And it took a long time for him to actually say yes, but I was like, it's just gotta be Ryan. I can't imagine anyone else. I'd never worked with him. I never met him and I just knew he was the right person. And I really I think we were correct. He's incredible. Incredible."

"Barbie" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.