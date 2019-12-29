Barefoot Riverside man wearing only underpants, wife chase off man allegedly breaking into truck

Riverside, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside couple stormed out of bed on Christmas night and chased off a man who was apparently trying to break into their truck and other nearby vehicles.

Surveillance video shows a man in a cap and jacket with a backpack walking up to parked cars in the cul-de-sac.

Shortly after, another camera angle shows Kevin La Fortune barreling out the door of his home, barefoot and only wearing underwear. The man's dog also followed him out the door.

La Fortune can be seen confronting the suspect and a scuffle between the two ensued.

Once La Fortune's wife, Kelly, ran outside as well, the would-be carjacker was scared off and ran away.
