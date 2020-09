EMBED >More News Videos The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Friday that The Forum, which was purchased earlier this year by Clippers owner Steve Balmer, will serve as an in-person voting center.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles Clipper and UCLA Bruin Baron Davis has become a prominent social justice activist since his retirement.Davis joined ABC7 on Friday to discuss how the events in Kenosha have affected the sports world and beyond.Watch the video above for the full interview.