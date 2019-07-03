Barricaded shooting suspect surrenders, taken into custody at home near downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is in custody hours after a SWAT team surrounded a home near downtown Los Angeles where the suspect was barricaded with a gun Tuesday night.Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of East 27th Street, just south of downtown, after 5 p.m.The suspect who fired the gun was believed to be holed up inside the house. At one point an armored vehicle rammed through the front gate and officers used a pole to break a window and fire tear gas inside the home.Less than two hours after a SWAT team surrounded the home and deployed gas into the building, the man emerged from the front door. He crawled out on his hands and knees and was holding what appeared to be birthday balloons.SWAT officers quickly approached the man and took him into custody without further incident.The suspect was believed to be alone inside the home, and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said.The man was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.Nearby residents watched from a distanced or stayed inside their homes during the ordeal.