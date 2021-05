MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of a Montebello neighborhood were evacuated due to a barricaded suspect apparently holed up at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said.Montebello Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Greenwood Avenue between Washington Boulevard and Oakwood Street around 4 p.m.The area affected was shut down to traffic due to the incident. Several officers as well as a K-9 unit were at the scene.Neighbors impacted by the barricade situation were evacuated to Chet Holifield Park.