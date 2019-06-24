Woman shoots neighbor before hours-long standoff with officers in South Los Angeles: police

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a person and barricaded herself in a home in South Los Angeles before apparently escaping.

The woman - who has only been identified as a landlord's daughter - is accused of shooting a neighbor in the leg during a fight around 10 p.m. Sunday near East 103rd and South Main streets, Los Angeles police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The woman then barricaded herself inside a home. When police entered the residence Monday morning, the suspect was not inside.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
