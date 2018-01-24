Barricaded man sets fire to his Mead Valley home

A man barricaded in his Mead Valley home set it on fire Tuesday night, creating a dangerous situation for authorities.Riverside County sheriff's deputies said they were calling for the man to get out of his home, which was located in the 18000 block of Clark Street, when they saw a plume of black smoke coming from the house.The man threatened family members and was possibly armed with an ax.Jerry Avila, 32, eventually walked out and surrendered. He faces charges of arson and making criminal threats.