In-N-Out standoff: Burglary suspect in custody after hourslong barricade in Temple City

EMBED </>More Videos

A burglary suspect remained barricaded inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Temple City for hours on Monday.

By
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Thanks to the help of a K-9, a burglary suspect is in custody following an hourslong barricade inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Temple City on Monday.

A call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department around 2:40 a.m. regarding a burglary alarm going off in the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road, authorities said.

Responding deputies found a male suspect, who they believed was not authorized to be inside the business. Deputies contacted the manager of the In-N-Out, who confirmed to them that the man was not supposed to be there.

The suspect did not heed deputies' orders to come out of the building. That's when deputies evacuated the surrounding areas and called in the special enforcement team and negotiators.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen swarming the restaurant and nearby streets.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 2:15 p.m. A confined space K-9 named "Deek" helped locate the suspect inside the roof structure of the In-N-Out, the special enforcement team tweeted.



The neighborhood is now deemed safe.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadefast food restaurantrestaurantburglaryTemple CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged $1K for penny Whopper deal at Quartz Hill Burger King
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance Catholic school
4,000 Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike
More than 200,000 carpool lane stickers expiring for good on Jan. 1
Santa Monica vigil honors Thousand Oaks victims, other victims of gun violence
2 minors injured in violent South LA crash
Sylmar strip mall fire damages multiple businesses
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Show More
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy in LA area
Suspect killed in Torrance officer-involved shooting
Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed while sleeping in parked car
Police investigating death of officer at Hollywood school
More News