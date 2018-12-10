#LASD @DeputyTrina ⁦@LASDmoore⁩ available for media interviews, Lower Azusa Rd/Pal Mal Av, regarding Barricaded Burglary Suspect on 10600blk Lower Azusa Rd, Temple City. ⁦@SEBLASD⁩ & Negotiators are on scene to help bring to a peaceful conclusion @TEMLASD⁩ pic.twitter.com/gJx7S6cIy4 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) December 10, 2018

Update. #LASD SEB Special Weapons Team used their confined space canine “Deek”, a Patterdale Terrier, to locate a suspect barricaded for hours inside the roof structure of a Temple City In-N-Out. Suspect in custody. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/DsbZnrDJ04 — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 10, 2018

Thanks to the help of a K-9, a burglary suspect is in custody following an hourslong barricade inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Temple City on Monday.A call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department around 2:40 a.m. regarding a burglary alarm going off in the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road, authorities said.Responding deputies found a male suspect, who they believed was not authorized to be inside the business. Deputies contacted the manager of the In-N-Out, who confirmed to them that the man was not supposed to be there.The suspect did not heed deputies' orders to come out of the building. That's when deputies evacuated the surrounding areas and called in the special enforcement team and negotiators.Law enforcement vehicles were seen swarming the restaurant and nearby streets.Officials said the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 2:15 p.m. A confined space K-9 named "Deek" helped locate the suspect inside the roof structure of the In-N-Out, the special enforcement team tweeted.The neighborhood is now deemed safe.The suspect's identity was not immediately released.