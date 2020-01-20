Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An evacuation was underway after a barricaded suspect began setting fires inside a building in East Hollywood Sunday evening, officials said.

Los Angeles police say they responded to a residence near the corner of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Earlier, the man screamed outside a window, then lit items on fire and threw them at officers nearby. Police say he's wanted for possible assault with a deadly weapon.

The building he was in and at least two others were evacuated.

It was not immediately known how many people were evacuated.

There are no reports of any injuries at the moment, but multiple fires have been started in and around the building.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
