Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy witnesses car theft during pizza review

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO, Illinois -- Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy got more than he bargained for at one of his latest pizza reviews while in Chicago this week.

While taping a review, Portnoy and his crew witnessed a car theft taking place right behind them.

According to Chicago police, the victim saw an unknown man inside his vehicle that was parked on the side of the street. When the victim flagged down officers in a nearby marked CPD squad car, the offender took off in the vehicle, clipping the rear of the squad car before fleeing.

Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, tweeted the incidents to his 2.4 million followers.



No injuries were reported. Detectives were investigating the crime.

